Wilcox (ankle) practiced Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Wilcox suffered a left ankle injury during the team's first preseason game and has been rehabbing since. The extent of his participation in practice remains to be seen, but even if it was in a limited fashion, it's still an upgrade from the rehab field. Drew Sample (shoulder) also returned to padded practices recently, so both tight ends could be available for a backup role behind newcomer Hayden Hurst during Sunday's season-opening matchup against the Steelers.