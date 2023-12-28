Wilcox (foot) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Wilcox was not listed on the Bengals' injury report Wednesday, so he presumably picked up the foot issue at practice during the week. He'll likely need to practice in full Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
