Madaris (undisclosed) cleared waivers and was placed on Cincinnati's reserve PUP list, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The team has remained relatively mum regarding Madaris' status. With his placement on the reserve PUP list, however, Madaris will not be eligible to play during the first six weeks of the season. It's unlikely that he would have assumed a big role despite the designation.

