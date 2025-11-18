Murphy registered seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Murphy recorded the Bengals' only sack of the game when he took down Aaron Rogers for an 11-yard loss midway through the second quarter. Murphy's seven stops were also a season-high mark. After playing 13 regular-season contests without logging a sack last season, the third-year defensive end has 2.5 sacks through 10 games this year.