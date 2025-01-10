Murphy finished the 2024 season with 20 tackles (11 solo) and one pass breakup across 13 games with Cincinnati.

Selected No. 28 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Murphy has been a massive disappointment through two seasons with the Bengals. After recording 3.0 sacks in 17 appearances as a rookie, Murphy didn't claim a starting gig off the edge in his second season and failed to take down the quarterback a single time, accruing just four QB hits total across 353 defensive snaps. Murphy needs to take multiple steps forward in 2025. The Bengals are starved for pass rushers behind Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, accounting for over 48 percent of Cincinnati's team total of 36 sacks. Hendrickson is now scheduled to hit free agency in March.