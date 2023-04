The Bengals selected Murphy in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 28th overall.

This looks like a steal for Cincinnati. Murphy (6-foot-5, 268 pounds) is big for an edge rusher yet boasts sub-4.6 speed and plus reach, meaning he can play three downs and pose a threat both as a rusher and in run defense. Murphy led Clemson in sacks and tackles for loss going back three years, yet he doesn't turn 22 until January. Murphy's prospect profile is sterling from every angle.