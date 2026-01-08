Murphy tallied a career-high 52 tackles (28 solo), including 5.5 sacks, plus three passes defensed and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Murphy recorded career-high marks across the board while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career. The 2023 first-round pick had seemingly been headed toward 'bust' status after totaling just 3.0 sacks across his first two seasons with Cincinnati, but Murphy put together encouraging tape in 2025. He'll look to take another step forward in 2026, which will be the final year of his rookie contract with the Bengals assuming the team declines his fifth-year option.