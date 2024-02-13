Murphy tallied 20 tackles (10 solo) and three sacks across 17 regular-season games with the Bengals in 2023.

Murphy, a 2023 first-round pick, never stepped into a starting role as a rookie and didn't handle more than 50 percent of defensive snaps in a single game until Week 16. The former Clemson standout is young, having just turned 22, and he boasts 6-foot-5, 268-pound size plus rare athleticism, so there's still reason to be optimistic about his prospects after another offseason of development. Still, there's also no guarantee he's ready to start as a sophomore, making the defensive line a position of need for Cincinnati this offseason.