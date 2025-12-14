Bengals' Myles Murphy: Two sacks in Week 15 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy registered two sacks against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the Bengals' Week 15 loss.
Murphy and the Bengals' defense initially held the line against the Ravens, but eventually the Ravens broke through. Murphy is starting to generate more pressures against opposing QBs despite the absence of Trey Hendrickson (core muscle injury) on the other side of the pass rush.
