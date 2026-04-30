The Bengals are declining Murphy's fifth-year option for 2027, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Murphy set career-best marks across the board in 2025 with 52 tackles (28 solo), including 5.5 sacks, but that wasn't enough to convince Bengals brass to pick up the 2023 first-round pick's fifth-year option. Murphy remains under contract in 2026 on the fourth year of his rookie deal, and Conway adds that the Bengals are still hoping to work out a long-term extension to keep Murphy in Cincinnati despite choosing not to pick up his fifth-year option.