Vigil (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Vigil continues to nurse a sprained MCL suffered during a Week 6 loss to the Steelers. The third-year linebacker seems to be a long shot for Sunday's tilt against the Saints, and should be considered questionable. If Vigil remains sidelined for any amount of time, Vincent Rey is expected to slot into Cincinnati's starting lineup.

