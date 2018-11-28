Bengals' Nick Vigil: Back at practice
Vigil (knee) participated in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Vigil returned to practice for the first time since suffering a sprained MCL on Oct. 14. The 2016 third-round pick has missed five straight games due to the injury, and now appears to be nearing a full recovery. It remains to be seen whether Vigil will suit up against the Broncos on Sunday, but whenever he does retake the field he'll return to his starting role.
