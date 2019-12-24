Play

Vigil recorded four tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Dolphins.

After several double-digit tackle performances earlier in the year, Vigil's production has tapered off late in the season. He has no more than five tackles in any of his last four games. The Utah State product does have an interception and three pass breakups in that span, however.

