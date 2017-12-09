The Bengals are considering placing Vigil (ankle) on injured reserve.

Vigil has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, his second consecutive missed game after injuring his ankle against the Browns in Week 12. At this point being placed on IR seems likely to be a matter of time, with linebacker Brandon Bell a potential candidate to be promoted from the Bengals practice squad.

