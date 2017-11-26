Vigil (ankle) tried returning to Sunday's game against the Browns but re-injured his ankle and is out for the rest of the day, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Vigil has been a workhorse for the Bengals this season, compiling 823 total snaps, 78 tackles (45 solo) one sack, five pass breakups and one interception through 10 games. His void will be hard to replace, but Carl Lawson will have to pick up the duties for the rest of the game.