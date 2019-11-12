Play

Vigil recorded four tackles and a sack across 44 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

The veteran linebacker rarely reaches the quarterback, as Sunday's sack was his first since the 2017 season and just the second of his career. Vigil has played in 94 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season -- which leads the Bengals' linebacking corps.

