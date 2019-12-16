Play

Vigil made five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.

The 2016 third-round pick managed to surpass 100 tackles for the first time in his career with Sunday's effort, rounding out at 103 on the season. Vigil has two more games to extend his career high.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories