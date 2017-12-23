Vigil (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Bengals on Friday.

Vigil had not practiced since suffering the ankle injury against the Browns in Week 12, and it was only a matter of time until he landed on IR. Linebacker Brandon Bell was added to the Bengals roster last week to help bolster the team's linebacker depth, but is unlikely to play a noteworthy defensive role.

