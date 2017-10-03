Bengals' Nick Vigil: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Vigil recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Browns.
The 12 tackles led the team and his 34 tackles (20 solo) for the season also top the Bengals' defense. The 24-year-old is working his way onto the IDP-radar after posting only 21 tackles during his rookie season, and will look to continue his upstart sophomore season against the Bills in Week 5.
