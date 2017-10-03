Play

Vigil recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Browns.

The 12 tackles led the team and his 34 tackles (20 solo) for the season also top the Bengals' defense. The 24-year-old is working his way onto the IDP-radar after posting only 21 tackles during his rookie season, and will look to continue his upstart sophomore season against the Bills in Week 5.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories