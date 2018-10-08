Vigil posted a team-high nine tackles (seven solo) and deflected one pass in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Vigil still managed to remain on his consistent pace this season despite the return of fellow linebacker Vontez Burfict from a suspension. While Vigil may not technically be the Bengals' top linebacker with Burfict's return, it doesn't look like a drop in production is coming.

More News
Our Latest Stories