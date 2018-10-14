Bengals' Nick Vigil: Left knee injury
Vigil departed Sunday's game against the Steelers in the first quarter with a left knee injury, and his return is questionable, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Vigil is the leading tackler for the Bengals, and he was coming off of a nine-tackle game last week even after the return of Vontaze Burfict from suspension. Vincent Rey should step in at strongside linebacker in his absence.
