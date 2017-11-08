Vigil accrued nine tackles (six solo) against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Vigil leads the Bengals comfortably with 64 tackles (36 solo) this season, and he has added one sack, four pass breakups and an interception. The second-year pro has posted eight or more tackles in four of the last five contests, proving his long-term IDP value.

