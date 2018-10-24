Vigil (knee) is not practicing Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Vigil remains sidelined due to a sprained MCL suffered during Cincinnati's Week 6 loss to the Steelers. The 25-year-old appears on track to sit out Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but will benefit from the following bye week to get healthy. As long as vigil remains sidelined, Vincent Rey should slot into the Bengals' starting lineup.

