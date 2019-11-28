Play

Vigil did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Vigil appears to have sustained an ankle injury during Week 12's loss to the Steelers, during which he recorded seven tackles (four solo). If he were forced to miss any time, Jordan Evans (hamstring) and LaRoy Reynolds would be candidates to play expanded roles on defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories