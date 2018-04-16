Bengals' Nick Vigil: Nursing back injury
Vigil (ankle/back) claims he suffered a herniated disc last December while rehabbing his sprained ankle, Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports. "It was extremely frustrating because I was planning on coming back for the last couple games of the year and then had the back issue and they had to put me on IR," the linebacker said.
Vigil sprained his ankle in Week 12 against the Browns and ultimately missed the final five games of the 2017 season. While his ankle is likely recovered at this juncture, it isn't clear where he stands in his recovery from the back injury. The linebacker said he's been able to run and lift weights at the Bengals facility this offseason, and his next step is to receive medical clearance in time for May's Organized Team Activities.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...