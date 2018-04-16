Vigil (ankle/back) claims he suffered a herniated disc last December while rehabbing his sprained ankle, Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports. "It was extremely frustrating because I was planning on coming back for the last couple games of the year and then had the back issue and they had to put me on IR," the linebacker said.

Vigil sprained his ankle in Week 12 against the Browns and ultimately missed the final five games of the 2017 season. While his ankle is likely recovered at this juncture, it isn't clear where he stands in his recovery from the back injury. The linebacker said he's been able to run and lift weights at the Bengals facility this offseason, and his next step is to receive medical clearance in time for May's Organized Team Activities.