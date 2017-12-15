Bengals' Nick Vigil: Out Sunday vs. Vikings
Vigil (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The Bengals have resisted moving Vigil to injured reserve, but with the linebacker having failed to practice this week and now set to miss a third consecutive game, his chances to play again before the season ends are dwindling. In addition to Vigil, the Bengals will be missing fellow starting linebackers Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and Kevin Minter (hamstring) on Sunday, leaving the team woefully thin at the second level.
