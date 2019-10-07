Vigil finished Sunday's 26-23 loss to Arizona with a team-high 13 tackles.

Unfortunately, Vigil's performance went to waste and his team now owns an 0-5 record to begin the 2019-20 season. However, despite Cincinnati's bleak outlook, Vigil's tackling proficiency certainly makes him relevant in IDP formats, but limited production in other areas remains a cause for concern.

