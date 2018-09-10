Vigil had a team-leading 11 tackles and played all of the defense's 82 snaps in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Vigil looked in full form after missing multiple games in 2017 due to ankle and back injuries. The linebacker's performance secures his role as Cincinnati's starting strong side linebacker for the foreseeable future, and Vigil's position appears unthreatened by rookie Malik Jefferson or second-year player Jordan Evans.