Vigil (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Vigil started the week not practicing but put in a limited session Friday and is now expected to play, according to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site. Jordan Evans is listed as the next man up at strongside linebacker should Vigil ultimately be inactive.

