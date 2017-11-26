Vigil is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Cleveland after suffering an ankle injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Vigil suffered his injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game, rolling his right ankle as he tried to stop at the end of a play, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Expect Carl Lawson to see some extra snaps as long as Vigil is held out.