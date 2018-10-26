Bengals' Nick Vigil: Ruled out again
Vigil (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Vigil never had a real shot at suiting up against the Buccaneers, and remains sidelined due to a sprained MCL suffered in the Week 6 loss to the Steelers. The 25-year-old will attempt to get healthy during Cincinnati's bye week, and set his sights on a tentative return against the Saints in Week 10. As long as Vigil remains sidelined, expect Vincent Rey to slot into Cincinnati's starting lineup.
