Vigil (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Vigil ended up missing Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers after aggravating an ankle injury the week before in a victory over the Browns. With the linebacker confined to a walking boot and unable to practice this week, he was never viewed as a serious candidate to play in Week 14. With fellow outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion) also sidelined Sunday, reserves Carl Lawson and Jordan Evans will likely be pressed into starting roles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop