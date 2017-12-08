Bengals' Nick Vigil: Sidelined for Week 14
Vigil (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Vigil ended up missing Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers after aggravating an ankle injury the week before in a victory over the Browns. With the linebacker confined to a walking boot and unable to practice this week, he was never viewed as a serious candidate to play in Week 14. With fellow outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion) also sidelined Sunday, reserves Carl Lawson and Jordan Evans will likely be pressed into starting roles.
