Vigil recorded four tackles (two) solo and his first interception of the season in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

Vigil returned his interception 34-yards before being tackled at midfield. It was his second turnover on the year, as he also has one forced fumble. The 26-year-old was one of three Bengals to play all 56 defensive snaps. He will look to continue being a consistent force on the defense when the team welcomes the Patriots in Week 14.