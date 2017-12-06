Bengals' Nick Vigil: Sporting boot on ankle
Vigil (ankle) was spotted with a walking boot prior to Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
It's expected that Vigil will go down as a non-participant in the Bengals' first official practice of the week Wednesday, thus making it unlikely that he'll be able to suit up Sunday against the Bears. If Vigil misses his second straight contest due to the ankle issue, Jordan Evans and Carl Lawson could both be pressed into extended snaps at outside linebacker, as Vontaze Burfict is uncertain to clear the NFL's concussion protocol by the weekend.
