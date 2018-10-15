Vigil was diagnosed with a sprained MCL after Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The typical recovery time for a sprained MCL is 2-to-4 weeks, and the Bengals have a Week 9 bye, so he's expected back Week 10 against the Saints. It's a big loss for the Bengals, as he's started every game and made 51 tackles (41 solo). Expect Vincent Rey to slot in at strongside linebacker while Vigil is sidelined.

