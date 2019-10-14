Bengals' Nick Vigil: Stellar in loss
Vigil racked up 13 tackles (10 solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Ravens.
Vigil was in the right place at the right time when tight end Mark Andrews tried to hurdle a defender and the ball ended up in the hands of Vigil. The 26-year-old recorded double-digit tackles for the third consecutive game, moving his season total to 51 in six games. Playing 91 percent of his team's defensive snaps during Week 6, Vigil will draw a solid matchup with a stagnant Jaguars offense for Week 7.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...