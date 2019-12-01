Play

Vigil (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Jets, Marisa Contipelli of the team's official site reports.

The veteran linebacker was able to work back to a limited practice Friday and is now set to officially take the field in his usual capacity versus New York. Vigil boasts a career-high 89 tackles, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through his first 11 games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories