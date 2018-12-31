Bengals' Nick Vigil: Tackling machine in season finale
Vigil piled up 17 tackles against the Steelers in the Bengals' Week 17 loss. This was his best game since his midseason knee injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Vigil's absence was severely felt in the middle of the season when he missed four full games and most of the home loss to Pittsburgh in Week 6, when the season started to turn downhill. He was the Bengals' top linebacker and leading tackler at the time of his injury, and only recently has he started to feel that he was at full strength.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...