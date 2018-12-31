Vigil piled up 17 tackles against the Steelers in the Bengals' Week 17 loss. This was his best game since his midseason knee injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Vigil's absence was severely felt in the middle of the season when he missed four full games and most of the home loss to Pittsburgh in Week 6, when the season started to turn downhill. He was the Bengals' top linebacker and leading tackler at the time of his injury, and only recently has he started to feel that he was at full strength.