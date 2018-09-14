Vigil posted nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Thursday's win over the Ravens

Vigil led the Bengals in tackles for the second straight game, once again playing every defensive snap. The 25-year-old has 20 tackles (17 solo) through Week 2 and has performed well while fellow starting linebackers Vontaze Burfict (ankle, suspension) and Preston Brown (ankle) are not seeing the field.