Vigil notched 111 tackles (60 solo), one sack, five defended passes and one interception across 16 regular-season games in his career.

Vigil also forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles, playing a full 16-game slate for the first time in his rookie campaign. The 26-year-old had four double-digit tackle performances on the year, proving a newfound upside in IDP formats. He'll look to reprise his consistency in 2020.