Vigil (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Vigil has been dealing with the sprained MCL since Week 6 and will miss his fourth straight game. The Bengals' linebacking corps is having its depth severely tested, with starters Preston Brown (leg) also ruled out and Vontaze Burfict (hip) questionable.

More News
Our Latest Stories