Bengals' Nick Vigil: Won't play Sunday
Vigil (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
The 2016 third-round pick has been dealing with a sprained MCL since Week 6 and will miss his fifth straight game. Vincent Rey will likely see an increase in snaps with Vigil sidelined.
