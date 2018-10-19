Vigil (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Vigil suffered a sprained MCL in last Sunday's game against the Steelers, so his absence this week was to be expected. The 25-year-old is unlikely to return next week but will hopefully be able to return against the Saints on Nov. 11, following the Bengals bye in Week 9. Vincent Rey should slot into the starting role at strongside linebacker in his absence.