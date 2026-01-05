Fant caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns, but fumbled that reception and that fumble was returned for a touchdown for the third time this season.

Fant's fumble was the perfect cap to a truly disappointing season, one where he caught 34 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. The last of those touchdowns came in Week 9 against the Bears. He enters the offseason as a free agent after signing a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Bengals.