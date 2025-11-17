Fant caught five of six targets for 36 yards in the Bengals' 34-12 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Fant's six targets were fourth-most on the team, trailing Ja'Marr Chase (10), Tee Higgins and Chase Brown, who each drew eight looks. With Mike Gesicki (pectoral) on injured reserve, Fant has been more of a factor in the passing game since Gesicki went down in Week 6. In the four games since, Fant has secured 14 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. Fant isn't an exciting fantasy target ahead of next Sunday's game against the Patriots.