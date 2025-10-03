Fant (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.

After being listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Fant practiced fully Thursday and Friday, and has been cleared to return to the lineup after missing Monday night's loss to the Broncos. In three games to date, Fant has compiled a 12/80/1 receiving line on 14 targets, a pace that keeps him on the Week 5 fantasy radar, especially with four teams on bye.