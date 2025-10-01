Fant (concussion) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Fant didn't practice last week before being ruled out for Monday night's loss to the Broncos, but the tight end's limited listing on Wednesday's estimate suggests that he has a chance to be cleared to play in advance of Sunday's game against the Lions. He'll have two more chances to upgrade his participation level before the Bengals post their final Week 5 injury designations.