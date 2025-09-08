Fant recorded four receptions on five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

Fant joined the Bengals in late July and was projected to work behind Mike Gesicki. However, Fant had a significant role in Cincinnati's Week 1 win, as he led the team in targets and receptions. He also accounted for the only receiving score for the team on a one-yard catch late in the second quarter. Fant's usage is likely to decline in future weeks, but this performance at least lands him on the fantasy radar.