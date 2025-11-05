Fant caught two of three targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Bears.

Fant played 31 of the Bengals' 68 offensive snaps Sunday, tied with fellow tight end Drew Sample. The veteran was targeted three times for the second straight week, and his touchdown marked his third trip to the end zone this season. With wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins commanding most of the target share in Cincinnati's offense, Fant continues to profile as a touchdown-dependent option at the tight end position. The 27-year-old will look to build off his latest performance when the Bengals come out of their Week 10 bye to face the Steelers in Week 11.