Fant is primed to handle additional snaps, routes and targets beginning with Thursday's game versus the Steelers after Cincinnati placed Mike Gesicki (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Fant played 50 percent of offensive snaps and secured all four of his targets for 27 yards during the Bengals' loss to the Packers in Week 6, showing solid chemistry with new quarterback Joe Flacco. Gesicki played just two offensive snaps before being forced out versus Green Bay, so it's reasonable to project Fant to take on another sizable snap share at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday. With reserve tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) ruled out for Thursday, the Bengals will have Drew Sample and Cam Grandy as the available depth options behind Fant.